Ex-Allianz MD Wright joins Policy Expert

Graham Wright has taken on the chief growth officer role at Policy Expert after less than two years at Allianz UK.

Having joined Allianz towards the end of 2024 as managing director of home, he took on the interim MD of UK Personal Broker post in September last year after Nicola George left the insurer.

Allianz subsequently announced Glyn Hughes from Ageas would take over the role in February 2026.

David’s retirement follows a brilliant career – he helped shape the business to what it is today. We are enormously grateful for the significant role he has played and wish him a well-deserved retirement.Steve Hardy