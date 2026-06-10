IUA calls for clear cyber BI claims protocols

The International Underwriting Association has called for clear cyber insurance market protocols for business interruption claims.

Compared to traditional insurance sectors, like property, the cyber insurance sector is still relatively young, the IUA observed, with established protocols still emerging.

It added many claim handlers are building their BI experience as the market grows.

We are delighted to partner with the IUA on this report, where we share some of our thoughts and observations, based on our own claims experience, of what a market protocol could include to help smooth the process for insurers and policyholders