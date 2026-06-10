Zurich succeeds Accelerant in five-year £300m Jensten Underwriting capacity deal

Jensten Underwriting has signed a five-year deal for Zurich UK to become its ‘cornerstone capacity’ covering over £300m across property, casualty and motor.

The insurer replaces Accelerant as the main capacity provider; however, the managing general underwriter will still work with a number of partners.

The Top 100 UK broker’s underwriting arm was formed in September 2022 bringing together Policyfast, City Underwriters and Gresham Underwriting under a single brand.

One year later, it had reached £90m of gross written premium.

Restructure

This April, Jensten Group restructured into two trading divisions with the MGA sitting in the product and