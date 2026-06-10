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Romero posts turnover growth and post-tax profit jump in Gallagher deal year

Growth coins plants

Romero Insurance Brokers grew profit after tax by £1.21m to £7.06m in the year it was bought by Gallagher as part of the AssuredPartners deal.

A filing at Companies House revealed the post-tax profit leapt as turnover ticked up by 1.3% from £19.07m in 2024 to £19.32m as of 31 December 2025.

Across the year it achieved a client retention rate of 95%.

RelatedAssuredPartners seals biggest deal yet with Romero buy 

AssuredPartners has bought Leeds-based Romero Group, which includes Romero Insurance Brokers, Sentient Group and Club Insure.

Leeds-headquartered Romero was snapped up by AssuredPartners in December 2023 in a package that included

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