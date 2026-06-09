Oxbow maintains motor profit predictions after record-breaking year

Oxbow Partners has forecast a combined ratio of 95% for the UK motor market this year, staying profitable at 96% next year.

The experts’ view is more upbeat than competitor EY which has set out an expectation of 111% for 2026.

Oxbow previously predicted the sector would achieve a 93% combined ratio in 2025.

However, in its latest UK Motor Market Report, it updated insurers had performed even better delivering an 89% figure and £1.95bn of pre-tax operating profit.

We continue to believe that the UK motor insurance market will be fiercely competitive. Despite this the dynamics of the market have shifted, and we expect a