Hiscox share price jumps over 15% after Intact bid report

Hiscox’s share price leapt by 15.2% at lunchtime on Friday 15 May after sister-title Insurance Post revealed Intact is eyeing up a potential bid.

The article drawn from multiple sources noted that Intact Group CEO Charles Brindamour is believed to be a fan of Hiscox.

Shares in Hiscox opened at 1,640p this morning and rose as high as 1,890p pushing the market capitalisation up from £5.2bn to just under £6bn.

Canadian insurer Intact bought RSA in 2021 and NIG in 2024.

The pair were intergrated and subsequently rebranded to Intact Insurance in October last year when UK and international CEO Ken Norgrove detailed plans to double the size of the