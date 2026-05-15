Biba 2026: Values, values, values – Intact boss Ken Norgrove on rebranding

Having taken Intact Insurance on a rebranding journey, UK and international CEO Ken Norgrove has shared his insights with brokers on four key elements with ‘values, values, values’ top of the list in his experience.

Last year the Intact rebrand saw the RSA and NIG names exit the market.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester on 14 May, Norgrove acknowledged that with hundreds of years behind “two really good brands” it was not a decision that was taken lightly but in the end had been “relatively easy”.

Clearly, you need to do that over a longer period of time, but when you’re building a brand, you’ve got to lead with your strengths.Ken Norgrove. Intact

The shift was