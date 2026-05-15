Intact extends risk consulting service across commercial book

Intact Insurance has confirmed the roll out of ‘Risk Assist’ as a core policy offering across its entire commercial lines portfolio, detailing a series of benefits in support of brokers.

The insurer highlighted the offering gives brokers a practical way to aid customers in making their businesses more resilient through risk management support, tools and training.

It pinpointed that while the service is relevant to the entire customer base it is “particularly beneficial” to SMEs.

Risk Assist gives these businesses immediate access to straightforward tools and support, while also giving brokers something with real depth behind it to bring into their customer conversations, helping