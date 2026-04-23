 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Watkins joins SRG after almost a decade at PIB

People moves
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Zoe Watkins is set to take on the head of private clients post at Specialist Risk Group at the end of June.

Announced on LinkedIn, the firm said Watkins will play a key role in its high-net-worth offering as part of SRG’s wider segment build-out.

Having joined PIB almost ten years ago as unit manager of private client, Watkins was promoted to broking and placement director for PIB private client in November 2021.

Prior to that, she held HNW focused roles at JLT Group, Castle Sundborn, Insure Homes Direct and A-Plan.

Warren Downey, group CEO at SRG, said: “Zoe brings exceptional expertise in developing

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Hanré Cillié
Biba 2026 Countdown: nCino’s Hanré Cillié

Hanré Cillié, RVP of insurance growth and compliance at nCino, reckons Biba really gets going when the coffee kicks in and might be seen singing Wonderwall dressed as an alligator after dinner on Wednesday night.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: