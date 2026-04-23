Watkins joins SRG after almost a decade at PIB

Zoe Watkins is set to take on the head of private clients post at Specialist Risk Group at the end of June.

Announced on LinkedIn, the firm said Watkins will play a key role in its high-net-worth offering as part of SRG’s wider segment build-out.

Having joined PIB almost ten years ago as unit manager of private client, Watkins was promoted to broking and placement director for PIB private client in November 2021.

Prior to that, she held HNW focused roles at JLT Group, Castle Sundborn, Insure Homes Direct and A-Plan.

Warren Downey, group CEO at SRG, said: “Zoe brings exceptional expertise in developing