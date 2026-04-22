MGA launches medical device recall insurance

BluNiche, a specialist product recall managing general agent, has extended its portfolio to provide cover for medical devices.

The offering will provide comprehensive recall protection for medical device manufacturers, contract manufacturers, distributors, and companies producing medical instruments, apparatus, and appliances operating worldwide.

Available through its broker partners, the policy will support manufacturers of diagnostic devices, surgical instruments, implantable devices, and medical equipment producers.

Policies are underpinned by A+ (S&P) rated Lloyd’s security, BluNiche noted. It includes cover for