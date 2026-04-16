Raw Group aims to be The Midlands’ preferred Lloyd’s broker after Lothbury swoop

Specialist waste and recycling broker Raw Material Cover has launched a new London market arm and is looking to diversify following the acquisition of Lloyd’s broker Lothbury UK.

The firm will rebrand the buy to Raw London Markets and it will become the wider Raw Group’s wholesale arm with the retail business remaining within its existing Cannock headquarters.

CEO and founder Matt McCall, pictured, estimates 10% of the recycling in the UK “in one way or another” is insured though the business, which is split currently 60% wholesale and 40% retail and should control £6m of gross written premium by the year close.

“I focus on the small to medium recyclers; we don’t go for