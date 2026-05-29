FOI: Cyber incidents flagged to FCA plummet in past four years, but broker levels stuck

The number of cyber incidents reported to the Financial Conduct Authority have almost quartered in the past four years to 63 in 2025/26, as the insurance intermediaries figure remained steady, according to a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age.

Insurance intermediaries and price comparison websites submitted seven cyber incidents in the year. It made up 11% of the events posted by all regulated firms.

It was level with eight and nine incidents respectively in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

However, the amount was down significantly from 32 in 2022/23, when intermediaries and PCWs accounted for almost 16% of the total pool.

For the second year in a row, intermediaries and aggregators registered the majority of general insurance cyber incident