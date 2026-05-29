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Insurance Age

FOI: Cyber incidents flagged to FCA plummet in past four years, but broker levels stuck

cyber crime
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The number of cyber incidents reported to the Financial Conduct Authority have almost quartered in the past four years to 63 in 2025/26, as the insurance intermediaries figure remained steady, according to a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age.

Insurance intermediaries and price comparison websites submitted seven cyber incidents in the year. It made up 11% of the events posted by all regulated firms.

It was level with eight and nine incidents respectively in 2023/24 and 2024/25.

However, the amount was down significantly from 32 in 2022/23, when intermediaries and PCWs accounted for almost 16% of the total pool.

For the second year in a row, intermediaries and aggregators registered the majority of general insurance cyber incident

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