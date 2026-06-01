Fortegra looks to UK growth as sale to DB Insurance completes

Korean insurer DB has completed the purchase of US-based global specialty insurer The Fortegra Group, which provides capacity to UK managing general agents.

The $1.65bn (£1.23bn) deal, announced in September last year, completed at the end of May.

When the takeover was first revealed the partners flagged it marked the largest US market entry by a Korean non-life insurer.

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Previously, the Prudential Regulation Authority granted Florida-headquartered