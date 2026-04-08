Andy Burnham to open Biba conference

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham is set to give the opening keynote address at The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s 2026 conference.

On 13 May, Burnham, pictured, will share where he sees the opportunities in the region, his calls on Government and how Manchester will capitalise on innovation to deliver jobs and drive growth, Biba outlined.

Burnham will also participate in a fireside chat with conference host Kay Burley.

In 2022, he held the opening remarks at the Biba conference.

As well as being an outstanding location to host events at this scale, Greater Manchester is home to the largest professional and financial services