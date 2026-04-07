Markel takes another senior leader from Intact

Markel Insurance has hired from Intact again, appointing Lee Dainty to the newly created chief operations officer role for its UK business, effective today (7 April).

Dainty will lead support Markel enhancing the way it serves brokers and customers while supporting sustained investment across the organisation.

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Working closely with teams across the UK and with Markel’s global business units, he will play a key part in shaping the next phase of the insurer’s operational, data, and technology journey, the group said.

Reporting to Markel UK managing director Lee Mooney, Dainty will be