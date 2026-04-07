Willis renews deal with Premium Credit 

Willis has renewed its partnership with Premium Credit for a further three years, extending the 23 year old partnership.

The new deal includes a number of enhancements the partners hope will mean more Willis customers receive an offer of finance, even in products or divisions that have not historically offered premium finance.

These changes include increasing the underwriting automatic approval limit and implementing a bespoke process to support larger and more complex customers.

Cross sell opportunities

The pair also plan to settle customer funds quicker to help improve cash flow and service; and share market