JMG eyes Midlands and SW M&A push as it hires new regional boss

JMG Group has strengthened its leadership with appointment of Alan Percival as its first regional managing director for the Midlands and South West.

The private equity-backed broker said the appointment of the former Berkeley Insurance Group chief operating officer reinforced “its leadership team as it continues to expand across the UK insurance broker market”.

Before a four year stint at Berkeley Insurance, Percival worked for Aon, JLT and Marsh across a career spanning almost four decades.

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