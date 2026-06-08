GI AR numbers fall again

The general insurance and protection sector saw the biggest fall in the number of appointed representatives last financial year, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.

It is the latest in annual drops stretching back 14 years.

Down by 346 ARs, the total reached a new low of 6816 at the end of March 2026, around a third of the level compared with when the data series began.

There has only been one year – 2013 – where the number rose with the steady march downwards having broken through the 10,000 barrier in 2023 (see graph below).

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