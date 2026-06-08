Clear hires CFO as Money withdraws

Nathan Bavidge has been appointed chief financial officer at Clear Group following Tim Money’s decision to step down at the end of June 2026.

Money will leave the business after more than six years in which Clear claimed he played a central role in supporting the group’s rapid growth and acquisitive strategy.

Prior to joining Clear Money was at Hastings and Gallimore.

He said: “I have decided that it is time for me to move on to new opportunities. I have hugely enjoyed my time at Clear Group, in particular working with such a talented and inspirational team of colleagues. I will continue to watch Clear’s growth with pride and full