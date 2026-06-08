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Aventum wholesale broker unveils underwriting platform Scriptus

stopping systemic risk
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a complex commercial binding facility, promising brokers no minimum or maximum turnover thresholds.

The announcement came as Consilium unveiled its underwriting platform Scriptus.

Led by Luke Browne, who joined Consilium from Dual last year, Scriptus will give brokers access to A rated capacity. 

Suitable for risks and businesses of all sizes, it will also provide the ability to place all elements of casualty and CAR requirements and property risks within one solution, the firm stated.

We’re delighted to launch Scriptus. Often when people think of binders they think of smaller risks, but our

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