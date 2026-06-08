JMG expands with Langton and Portsoken

JMG Group has bought Langton London Insurance Brokers and managing general agent Portsoken, Insurance Age can reveal.

Redhill-headquartered commercial broker Langton was founded nine years ago by directors Eddie Ferrao, pictured left and Tony Gutteridge, pictured right.

The firm brings £7m of gross written premium and 14 staff to the new owner.

The Langton team is highly regarded, and our role is to support them, remove barriers and allow them to do what they do best.Nick Houghton, JMG Group

As part of the deal JMG has also snapped up the separate underwriting arm, Portsoken.

Filing at Companies House show the