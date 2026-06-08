Ex-network MD Derbyshire joins Konsileo
Former network boss Dawn Derbyshire has joined Konsileo as head of commercial strategy.
Previously managing director of Ten Insurance Services, now trading as Acrisure Eleven Network, she was responsible for regulatory and operational oversight, network growth and retention, leadership, strategic direction, and stakeholder management.
Derbyshire, pictured, left Eleven alongside a trio of other directors in August 2024, some 14 months after the US broking consolidator acquired the appointed representative network.
She subsequently joined Cowens Group as consultant strategic director
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