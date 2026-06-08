CII ups new gen programme spots to 60

The Chartered Insurance Institute has opened up entries to its New Generation Programme for emerging professionals across the UK, increasing the number of spots to 60.

Closing on 7 August, applications are open to CII and PFS members who hold a minimum qualification of Dip CII, CertPFS or an equivalent qualification and have between five and ten years’ experience within insurance or personal finance.

Up from 50 participants last year and 40 in 2024, the body outlined the programme will offer the cohort an opportunity to develop their leadership skills, raise their professional profiles and help shape the future of the profession.

Entering its seventeenth year