Howden diversifies with new arm on back of acquisition

Howden has agreed to acquire the insurance and financial services consulting team of Hymans Robertson, marking the formal launch of Howden Insurance Actuarial and Longevity.

The new practice brings together the Hymans Robertson IFS specialists and Barnett Waddingham, which Howden purchased in March 2025.

That deal saw the broker double its staff in the sector to almost 4,000, with £500m of global revenue.

Howden IAL claimed it will give clients access to “deeper expertise, clearer technical insight and a more scaled advisory platform”.

It combines BW’s focus on delivering outsourced insurance actuarial services and consultancy with Hymans IFS team’s experience