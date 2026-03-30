Folgate grows PI appetite with new product and recruit

Folgate Underwriting Agency has appointed Paul Freeman from Liberty Specialty Markets as chief underwriting officer for professional indemnity, to lead its PI team as it launches a financial advisers and mortgage brokers product.

Freeman, pictured, brings more than three decades of PI experience across both claims and underwriting. This includes a tenure as chair of the Professional Indemnity Forum and 17 years in the PI team at Liberty, most recently as PI underwriting manager for SME and mid-market.

Folgate flagged that at his previous employer Freeman established a primary IFA and mortgage broker book in 2009.

According to his new firm, it means he adds “extensive sector expertise and strong broker relationships” which