Markel raids another senior hire from Axa and one from Intact

Markel Insurance has hired from Axa again appointing Joanne Foreman as head of broker change, and taken Laura Fox from Intact.

Foreman has joined Markel following 30 years at Axa.

Based in Manchester she will oversee transformational initiatives across broker touchpoints, ensuring operational changes are implemented to improve the broker experience and ease of trading, the insurer said.

Fox has been named head of distribution strategy, based in Leeds. She will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction, proposition and compliance of broker distribution channels at Markel.

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