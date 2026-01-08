KGM boss doubles down on Zurich deal, eyeing ‘never-ending conveyor belt of opportunities’

Zurich has remained the sole capacity provider of KGM, as Ciaran Astin, managing director of the MGA, has targeted ramping up to £500m by 2030 through a “never-ending conveyor belt of opportunities”.

Earlier today, Insurance Age reported that motor specialist managing general agent KGM, part of the Howden-owned Dual, had renewed its capacity deal with Zurich for a further five years, tapping into backing for over £2bn in gross written premium.

The MGA currently sits at £298m gross written premium.

Astin, pictured, explained: “It [the capacity value each year] ramps up over that [five-year] period. Obviously, there’s ups and downs in the market, so [we] trade through that. But we’ve got a glide