JMG adds SafeSchool to risk management portfolio

JMG Group has bought specialist education-focused health and safety consultancy SafeSchool.

The deal has been structured through JMG’s Risk Support Services, the risk management and consultancy division of Butterworth Spengler.

Liverpool-headquartered Butterworth Spengler joined JMG in March 2021.

SafeSchool will continue to operate under its existing name, with its five-strong team staying with the business.

It was founded in 2019 by Wirral-based former local authority

Adam Clifford
AIG adds Clifford after Neal U-turn

American International Group has appointed Adam Clifford as CEO of international commercial insurance as he rejoins the insurer in the latest leadership development since the recruitment of John Neal was called off.

