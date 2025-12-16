JMG adds SafeSchool to risk management portfolio
JMG Group has bought specialist education-focused health and safety consultancy SafeSchool.
The deal has been structured through JMG’s Risk Support Services, the risk management and consultancy division of Butterworth Spengler.
Liverpool-headquartered Butterworth Spengler joined JMG in March 2021.
SafeSchool will continue to operate under its existing name, with its five-strong team staying with the business.
It was founded in 2019 by Wirral-based former local authority
