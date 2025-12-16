 Skip to main content
Fuzzy’s Bilney targets ‘brave’ £10m GWP goal and launching a training school

Liz Bilney
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

Liz Bilney, CEO of Fuzzy, has set a “brave” target of £10m gross written premium, and outlined plans to continue staff development by creating an in-house training school.

Launched at the start of 2024, the commercial broker targeted £4m of GWP in its first year, with Bilney saying the ambition was to become a competitor to Simply Business.

It has beaten its initial financial goals, and currently sits at £7m GWP. Bilney, pictured, noted the business was “beginning to see the impact of renewals now”.

“Our renewals massively help with hitting the [£10m] goal because they naturally double the size of the business. Our renewal retention rate is on average 90% now – in

