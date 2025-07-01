Credit and political risk broker completes EOT switch

The Texel Group, a credit and political risk insurance broker, has completed its transition to 100% employee ownership through the creation of the Texel employee ownership trust.

It claimed the move ensures the broker’s “long-term independence” and protects the culture of the business. Texel added it also rewards the dedication and hard work of its employees.

Based in London, Texel has offices in Brussels, Singapore, New York and Los Angeles. It provides credit risk insurance solutions for financial institutions, corporations, multilateral development banks and commodity traders.

Today is a milestone in Texel’s history. The extraordinary decision taken by Andy and the