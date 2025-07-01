 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

CMA greenlights Aviva’s takeover of DLG

rubber-stamp
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Competition and Markets Authority has today cleared Aviva’s takeover of Direct Line Group.

The CMA’s inquiry into the deal was launched on 14 May and at the time invited comments from any interested party. The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the merger for a phase 2 investigation was 10 July 2025.

The CMA considered whether, if the transaction goes ahead, the merger could lead to “a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”. It has decided not to proceed with this course of action.

Accept

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

cargo-containers
Hiscox launches cargo API

Hiscox has launched a cargo application programming interface-based solution, available through broker partners for underwriting small cargo and stock throughput risks.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: