CMA greenlights Aviva’s takeover of DLG

The Competition and Markets Authority has today cleared Aviva’s takeover of Direct Line Group.

The CMA’s inquiry into the deal was launched on 14 May and at the time invited comments from any interested party. The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the merger for a phase 2 investigation was 10 July 2025.

The CMA considered whether, if the transaction goes ahead, the merger could lead to “a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”. It has decided not to proceed with this course of action.

Accept