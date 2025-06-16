ABI hails ‘welcome relief’ of government’s flood defence spending commitment

The Association of British Insurers has welcomed the government committing to spend £7.9bn on flood defences over the next decade.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs set out the total today, calling it the largest flood defence investment programme in history.

Responding to the news, Hannah Gurga, director general at the ABI, said: “The government’s commitment to more funding and a long-term framework to support flood defences is a welcome relief to homes and businesses across the country.

“Flooding continues to have a devastating impact, and we’ve long said that robust investment in defences and a clear