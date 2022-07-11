Have you got what it takes to be part of Insurance Age's Future Force 2022?
Called Future Force, we are calling on brokers to put themselves forward to be featured in this new annual supplement that will be published alongside the November issue of Insurance Age to coincide with the Annual Broker Expo event that month.
Each of the 30 featured brokers we select will receive a full write up/profile within the Future Force supplement and will continue to be featured in future editions of Future Force as we will monitor and keep track of the progress of those businesses we
