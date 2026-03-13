Markerstudy adds Ward from Admiral as group CFO

Glen Ward has joined Markerstudy as group chief financial officer from Admiral where he spent the past five years as CFO of UK insurance.

Ward succeeds Keith Barber who has held the post on an interim basis since July last year.

Barber took on the responsibilities when Fernley Dyson moved to be CFO of Tradex-owner Saturn Holdings, part of Markerstudy backer Pollen Street’s portfolio of companies.

RelatedMarkerstudy confirms CFO switch

Markerstudy Group has named Keith Barber as interim chief financial officer succeeding Fernley Dyson who has moved to be CFO of Tradex-owner Saturn Holdings, part of backer Pollen Street’s portfolio of