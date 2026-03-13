Brokers asking MGAs for more digital products

Brokers are asking for more digital products and greater transparency in capacity tenures from managing general agents, according to MGAA boss Mike Keating as he highlights an uptick in incubator start-ups.

In a recent survey conducted by the MGAA, almost 60% of brokers were asking MGAs for more digital products, Keating, pictured, explained. Some 1,800 brokers were involved.

“Brokers are saying they want greater efficiency. They like MGA products, and the MGAs they place business with. They’re saying, ‘Can you deliver more for us, but in a digital environment?’,” the Managing General Agents’ Association CEO told Insurance Age.

“MGAs are already providing digital products. I think what’s encouraging