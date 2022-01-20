Howden reports 48% revenue rise for 2021

Howden Group has reported a 48% rise in revenue to £1.15bn for the year ended 30 September 2021.

The business further posted an adjusted consolidated Ebitda of £335m (2020: £223m) and stated that it had achieved a total organic growth of 19% over the year.

Howden, which bought high street broker A-Plan in September 2020, also purchased Aston Lark in October 2021.

In its results statement, Howden detailed that pro forma for the Aston Lark deal its revenue is £1.4bn and Ebitda £440m.

