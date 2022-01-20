Howden reports 48% revenue rise for 2021
Howden Group has reported a 48% rise in revenue to £1.15bn for the year ended 30 September 2021.
The business further posted an adjusted consolidated Ebitda of £335m (2020: £223m) and stated that it had achieved a total organic growth of 19% over the year.
Howden, which bought high street broker A-Plan in September 2020, also purchased Aston Lark in October 2021.
In its results statement, Howden detailed that pro forma for the Aston Lark deal its revenue is £1.4bn and Ebitda £440m.
The deal
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Aviva to boost underwriting team in move to invest in regional brokers
- Insurers face another Covid-19 business interruption action group
- People moves: 17-21 January 2022
- XS Direct goes into run-off in Ireland
- First Underwriting eyes £130m GWP
- Broker turned Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour
- Allianz appoints regional branch manager