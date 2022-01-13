Jackson Lee updates Sports Travel Plus policy

Jackson Lee Underwriting (JLU) has relaunched its Sports Travel Plus policy with a new wording for sports enthusiasts, groups, and teams competing, participating, and training overseas.

The managing general agent detailed that the new wording now provides detailed cover for more than 150 sports.

It further claimed that the scheme, which is approved by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), is an industry first for professional, semi-professional and amateur groups and teams