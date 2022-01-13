Jackson Lee updates Sports Travel Plus policy
Jackson Lee Underwriting (JLU) has relaunched its Sports Travel Plus policy with a new wording for sports enthusiasts, groups, and teams competing, participating, and training overseas.
The managing general agent detailed that the new wording now provides detailed cover for more than 150 sports.
It further claimed that the scheme, which is approved by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), is an industry first for professional, semi-professional and amateur groups and teams
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]