Cyber risk analytics firm names new CEO

Chris Methven, CEO of CyberCube.

CyberCube has promoted Chris Methven to CEO succeeding Pascal Millaire who has taken on the role of senior advisor.

Methven, pictured, has been with the cyber risk modeling and analytics company since April 2020 as chief growth officer.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec becoming a standalone company in 2018. Millaire has led the business since its inception.

I am delighted to welcome Chris as our new CEO. He has a proven track record of success as chief growth officer at CyberCube.Scott G. Stephenson, chair of CyberCube’s board of directors

It delivers software-as-a-service cyber

