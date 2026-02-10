Cyber risk analytics firm names new CEO
CyberCube has promoted Chris Methven to CEO succeeding Pascal Millaire who has taken on the role of senior advisor.
Methven, pictured, has been with the cyber risk modeling and analytics company since April 2020 as chief growth officer.
The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec becoming a standalone company in 2018. Millaire has led the business since its inception.
I am delighted to welcome Chris as our new CEO. He has a proven track record of success as chief growth officer at CyberCube.Scott G. Stephenson, chair of CyberCube’s board of directors
It delivers software-as-a-service cyber
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Exam and qualifications numbers up at CII
The Chartered Insurance Institute has reported an increase in exam sittings and qualifications completed for both general insurance and financial services in 2025.
Brokers have mixed reaction on Zurich/Beazley deal
Insurance brokers have given a mixed response to the potential Zurich/Beazley deal highlighting the acquisition would create a “strong proposition” and could create opportunities but noted another competitor leaving the market as a medium-term worry.
Grove & Dean doubles down on digital after turnover and profits slip
Motor experts Grove & Dean saw turnover shrink by 9.3% and post-tax profit fall 39.7% in the year ended 31 May 2025, but is seeing signs of improvement and momentum in the current year according to managing director Damian Collett.
Further increase in FCA insurance S166s
The Financial Conduct Authority hit the insurance sector with three skilled person reports in the third quarter, taking the running total for the financial year to six.
imarket adds another MGA to portfolio
Industry-owned imarket has pushed further into the managing general agent sector with Chapman and Stacey Underwriting launching a liability product onto Open GI’s platform via its service.
Ecclesiastical uncovers £3m of fraudulent claims, down on 2024
Ecclesiastical Insurance has reported it uncovered £3m in fraudulent claims during 2025, down from the more than £4m detected in 2024.
Lucida and Right Choice founder Mike Joseph to retire
Lucida Group founder and chief underwriting officer Mike Joseph will retire at the end of March, the business has confirmed.
FCA issues warnings over DLG and short-term cover broker clones
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of two clones claiming to be Covertime and UK Insurance, part of the Direct Line Group.