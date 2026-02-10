 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Exam and qualifications numbers up at CII

The Chartered Insurance Institute has reported an increase in exam sittings and qualifications completed for both general insurance and financial services in 2025.

The number of qualifications completed in general insurance was up by 4% at 8,548, following on from an uplift in 2024.

In the latest data exam sittings for general insurance also rose, by 3%, to 27,856.

It’s brilliant to see this growth in the number of exams and qualifications completed last year.Nicola Mellor, director of qualifications and assessment at the CII

In personal finance qualifications also ticked up by 4% – to 6,634 – with exam sittings broadly stable at 27,134, a 0.6% increase on

Brokers have mixed reaction on Zurich/Beazley deal

Insurance brokers have given a mixed response to the potential Zurich/Beazley deal highlighting the acquisition would create a “strong proposition” and could create opportunities but noted another competitor leaving the market as a medium-term worry.

imarket adds another MGA to portfolio

Industry-owned imarket has pushed further into the managing general agent sector with Chapman and Stacey Underwriting launching a liability product onto Open GI’s platform via its service.

