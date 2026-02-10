Exam and qualifications numbers up at CII

The Chartered Insurance Institute has reported an increase in exam sittings and qualifications completed for both general insurance and financial services in 2025.

The number of qualifications completed in general insurance was up by 4% at 8,548, following on from an uplift in 2024.

In the latest data exam sittings for general insurance also rose, by 3%, to 27,856.

It’s brilliant to see this growth in the number of exams and qualifications completed last year.Nicola Mellor, director of qualifications and assessment at the CII

In personal finance qualifications also ticked up by 4% – to 6,634 – with exam sittings broadly stable at 27,134, a 0.6% increase on