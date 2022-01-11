Andy Fairchild joins Acrisure

Former Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild has joined US-domiciled broker Acrisure as an advisor, Insurance Age can reveal.

He took on the position of retail broking advisor and chairman networks in January 2022.

UK

Fairchild told Insurance Age: “I’m going to work as an advisor with Acrisure. They’ve got an expansive strategy and plan in the UK, which feels exciting.

“I’m going to be working in a non-executive role, working closely with Mark McIlquham.”

McIlquham, who was previously a partner