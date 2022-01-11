Andy Fairchild joins Acrisure
Former Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild has joined US-domiciled broker Acrisure as an advisor, Insurance Age can reveal.
He took on the position of retail broking advisor and chairman networks in January 2022.
UK
Fairchild told Insurance Age: “I’m going to work as an advisor with Acrisure. They’ve got an expansive strategy and plan in the UK, which feels exciting.
“I’m going to be working in a non-executive role, working closely with Mark McIlquham.”
McIlquham, who was previously a partner
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Movo Partnership completes three deals
- MGA Tradewise goes into administration
- Ageas moves to Amazon Web Services for Insurer Hosted Pricing
- People Moves: 10 - 14 January 2022
- First Underwriting secures £1bn capacity from Accredited
- Society of Insurance Broking reveals broker challenges in 2022
- Aviva and Prestige Underwriting agree fresh panel deal