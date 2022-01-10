MGA Tradewise goes into administration

Tradewise Insurance Services has gone into administration, Insurance Age can reveal.

The specialist motor managing general agent confirmed last month that it would stop binding new business or renewals from January 2022 after being unable to renew its reinsurance programme with Berkshire Hathaway.

In a communication to brokers sent today (10 January) and seen by Insurance Age, Tradewise said: “As you are all aware, Tradewise have been unable to bind New or Renewal business since 1 January 2022