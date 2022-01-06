More deals in pipeline for Markerstudy after £400m BGL Insurance buy
Markerstudy’s group underwriting director, Gary Humphreys, has stated that BGL Insurance (BGLi) is a “complimentary fit” to the MGA’s existing retail operations which will give the business additional distribution capabilities and an opportunity to accelerate its digital programmes.
The deal, which was announced earlier this week, is Markerstudy’s largest acquisition to date and brings three million customers and 1,700 staff to the business.
Commenting on what BGLi adds to Markerstudy’s
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]