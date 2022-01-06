More deals in pipeline for Markerstudy after £400m BGL Insurance buy

Markerstudy’s group underwriting director, Gary Humphreys, has stated that BGL Insurance (BGLi) is a “complimentary fit” to the MGA’s existing retail operations which will give the business additional distribution capabilities and an opportunity to accelerate its digital programmes.

The deal, which was announced earlier this week, is Markerstudy’s largest acquisition to date and brings three million customers and 1,700 staff to the business.

Commenting on what BGLi adds to Markerstudy’s