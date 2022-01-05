GRP's Alan & Thomas buys in Bournemouth

Alan & Thomas Insurance Group (A&T) has bought BIG Insurance, trading as Bournemouth Insurance Group (BIG), for an undisclosed sum.

Following the deal, BIG will remain in its Winton office, and all the team including vendors Jason Hicks and Paul Hicks will stay on under new ownership.

The broker was founded as a family business in 1972 and writes commercial and personal lines insurance including private clients, fleet, commercial property, D&O, cyber and marine (through its own specialist