GRP's Alan & Thomas buys in Bournemouth
Alan & Thomas Insurance Group (A&T) has bought BIG Insurance, trading as Bournemouth Insurance Group (BIG), for an undisclosed sum.
Following the deal, BIG will remain in its Winton office, and all the team including vendors Jason Hicks and Paul Hicks will stay on under new ownership.
The broker was founded as a family business in 1972 and writes commercial and personal lines insurance including private clients, fleet, commercial property, D&O, cyber and marine (through its own specialist
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Markerstudy buys BGL Insurance
- Aston Lark makes first deal of 2022
- Review of the year: Covéa's Sue Coffey
- Blog: Five themes that could shape the insurance industry in 2022
- Fresh founder Lisa Powis awarded BEM in New Years Honours List
- People Moves: 4 - 7 January 2022
- Blog: Industry trends to look out for in 2022