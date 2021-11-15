Innovation Broking CEO lifts lid on sale

Innovation Broking was in talks with “all of the companies you would expect us to engage with” before deciding to sell to Aston Lark, according to chief executive officer Paul Dickson.

Dickson told Insurance Age that the deal was done in order to “secure the future” of the business.

He commented: “You can’t keep doing what we do forever – Howard [Pearson, managing director] and I are both in our sixties so we decided that if we were the Rolling Stones, this would be our last tour.

“Our view