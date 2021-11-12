FSCS postpones retail pool contribution in levy update

Insurance brokers will no longer be asked to provide a significant contribution to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s (FSCS) retail pool for the 2021/22 financial year.

The FSCS said in an update published on 11 November that it would not be calling for a supplementary levy or invoicing the retail pool this financial year.

Its latest forecast for the 2021/22 total levy is now £717m, which has been revised down from £833m. The total levy was previously expected to include £116m for