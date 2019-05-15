Castel announces e-trading solution for complex risks

Offering will include schemes for businesses who have had previous financial difficulties.

Castel Specialty, a division of MGA, Castel Underwriting Agencies has launched an online trading platform for brokers with complicated and unusual small commercial risks.

The firm said that the proposition, entitled Square Pegs, will provide brokers with access to a broad range of commercial coverage with capacity from an A-rated insurer.

According to Castel the solution includes schemes for businesses with complex trade activities, those working in “high risk” locations, with non-standard or unusual product types and those who have experienced financial difficulties such as liquidation or bankruptcy in the past

Stuart Dickinson, former head of commercial and Chaucer Insurance (now Markerstudy) oversees the platform.

Dickinson commented: “There are many standard ‘off-the-shelf’ products available for small businesses.

These are great for businesses with straightforward insurance needs, what we call ‘round hole’ clients”.

“However, for those businesses with more complex and unusual needs, the ‘square peg’ clients, cover is often difficult to obtain easily.”

Technology

Chief executive of Castel, Mark Birrell said: “Square Pegs represents a further development in our capabilities, as our first cell using an online internet-based trading platform”.

“This demonstrates the ability of Castel to utilise technology to maximise the distribution opportunities for brokers working with clients of different sizes and risk transfer needs.”

Castel Underwriting Agencies are owned by Barbican Insurance Group.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.