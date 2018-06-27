Nigel Phillips predicts further growth for CDL after record year

Business investing in chatbots and virtual voice technology for brokers.

CDL commercial director, Nigel Phillips has detailed the factors behind the continuing “expansion and success” of the software house as turnover topped £50m for the first time.

The £52.7m achieved in 2017 means that the company has effectively doubled in size since 2012 when turnover came in at £27.6m.

“The growth has been relatively organic and over the last five years we have enjoyed that expansion and success,” Phillips told Insurance Age.

And the rise has been backed up with profitability. Over the same period post-tax profit has soared from £2.3m to £6.6m.

“What we have tried to do is invest within the business and grow the number of services that we have with our existing customers,” he said.

Marketplace

He listed that the growth had come through the full spectrum of “blue chip customers, start-ups, brokers and insurers”.

Explaining: “If you look at the holistic and sophisticated nature of the marketplace at the moment we have been able to facilitate that eco system and make sure all the relative segments that you need to operate in the insurance sector today are enabled.”

Turnover was up 12% in the past 12 months and Phillips noted that brokers had been a fundamental part of the equation.

While it had increased the number of clients primarily the growth was through existing customers and their expanding policy counts and books as well as their M&A activity.

Looking to the future he predicted that headcount and turnover would continue to rise.

“It will be a similar growth curve in this financial year,” Phillips stated.

Adding: “We are investing heavily in technologies and our colleagues.”

Voice technology and chatbots

This investment in people has involved the technology specialists building and growing its own campus.

It has also invested in an InsurTech incubator. It unveiled the offering in early September, only days before the end of its financial year.

Phillips explained what the incubator had been up to in the meantime, beginning with “voice technologies”.

“Customer engagement is starting to transform in terms of expectation,” he argued.

“Whilst historically customers have looked to secure business through call centres and websites the next stage of evolution will be in much more conversational style engagements through chatbots and virtual voice based capability.”

Machine learning

CDL has also been looking at machine learning. According to Phillips machine learning capability and technology is “coming of age”.

With huge potential for change for the rules engines that sit behind the services offered he summed up: “We are looking to leverage those technologies to help our customers.”

While the software may change the philosophy of the company will clearly not.

Many software houses are the subject of rumours about buying and selling CDL is consistently notable exception.

He confirmed there were no plans to strike any deals, concluding that instead investment will continue for “organic growth … as we have been doing over the course of the last five plus years”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.