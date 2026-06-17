Zurich to canvas brokers on launching trade vertical solutions

Zurich is to set to ask its brokers about whether it should offer trade-based vertical solutions, as part of a massive research project being kicked off at the end of the month.

Speaking to Insurance Age, head of mid-market Morgan Lyons admitted that as far as he was concerned, the ‘jury was still out’ on this as a go-to market strategy, but he was open to act if that is what brokers wanted.

He said: “We are just about to launch a piece of work – using an external party to do broker research over the summer months – where we are going out and interviewing lots of our [partners], the people who are trading with us day-in, day-out, to try and get more and more feedback.

“On