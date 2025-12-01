South African insurance giant gets Lloyd’s green light to trade from 1/1
Santam, Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has been granted Lloyd’s final permission to underwrite for business incepting from 1 January 2026.
It had been granted in-principle approval by Lloyd’s to launch Santam Syndicate 1918 in the summer.
With planned gross written premium for 2026 projected to be in excess of £300m, Santam added its initial underwriting focus will include the following classes of business:Property – International and North America open market and bindersMarineEnergyPolitical violence and terrorismFinancial institutionsProfessional indemnityCyberDiversification
Tavaziva Madzinga, the Santam Group CEO, said:
