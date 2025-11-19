Marsh UK announces new CEO to replace retiring Chris Lay
Marsh has revealed James Addington-Smith is to take over from the retiring Chris Lay as CEO of Marsh UK.
Subject to regulatory approval, Addington-Smith, pictured, will take up his new role early in 2026.
He will report to Flavio Piccolomini, CEO of Marsh McLennan, International and be based in London.
I would also like wish Chris well for the future. He has held senior executive roles across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and globally as well as the UK and will leave an enduring legacyFlavio Piccolomini, CEO of Marsh McLennan, International
Addington-Smith succeeds Lay who became CEO of
